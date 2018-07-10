Oppo A3s to launch in India with notch display, price will be Rs 10,990: Report

Oppo A3s could launch in India next with notch-style display, says a new report. Oppo A3s could launch in India next with notch-style display, says a new report.

Oppo A3s a new budget smartphone from the company with the notched display will launch in India next, according to a report by Gadgets 360. According to the report, the Oppo A3s will be priced at Rs 10,990 and will come in two RAM/Storage variants, and will be a cheaper version of the A3 that earlier launched in China in April 2018.

Leaks around the Oppo A3s have been taking place and previously press renders showing an image of the device were also shared online. Now, the latest report has revealed more details around India launch, including price and specifications for the Indian market. The report notes that Oppo A3s will come in two RAM/storage variants which will be 2GB + 16GB and 3GB+32GB. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which is an octa-core one, and a dual-rear camera.

The phone is expected to launch in Red and Dark Purple colours, adds the report. Oppo A3s will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and sport a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution display with the 19:9 aspect ratio. The selfie camera will be 8MP with the AI-beauty technology from the company that we have seen on other phones as well.

Oppo A3 was launched in China in April 2018 and comes with similar specifications, though it has better processor and 4GB RAM option as well. Oppo A3’s display is also 6.2-inches with the notch display and 19:9 aspect ratio, though this version is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. In China, it was launched at a price of Yuan 2,099, which is more than Rs 21,000 on conversion.

The phone was launched in Black, Pink, Red, and Silver colour options in China. It also has the diamond like design at the back, which we have seen in the RealMe 1 smartphone. With Oppo A3s, it looks like the company will introduce a version with a different processor, coupled with less RAM and storage for the Indian market, if one goes by the latest report.

