Oppo A3s with notch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 10,990

Oppo A3s budget smartphone with dual rear cameras and a Full View notch display has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 10,990, Oppo A3s will go on sale starting July 15 on Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM online as well as offine stores. Prior to official launch, the price and specifications of the phone were leaked online. Oppo A3s is a cheaper version of the A3 that launched in China in April 2018.

Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch full screen display with 88.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a notch of top of display. The phone comes with a glossy back design, and will be available in two colour options – Red and Dark Purple. Oppo A3s sports 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras. The front 8MP shooter is AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled, the company said in a press statement. The company’s AI Beauty technology is included as well. The cameras on A3s support shallow depth effect as well as wide angle photos.

Oppo A3s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone is backed by a 4,230 mAH battery. Oppo A3s ships with a ‘Music Party’ feature that lets users enhance music experience. The device runs Oppo’s ColorOS 5.1.

“OPPO is committed towards offering consumers a product that syncs with their demands. Thus, we pay a lot of attention towards listening and understanding their expectations from a smartphone. With A3s, we aim to offer consumers, especially youth, who are looking for an advanced camera phone that offers a strong battery life. With advance features like dual camera, super full screen and extensive battery, this device has been designed to enable consumers to capture cherished moments all day long. The A3s truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert and Leader in the market,” Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said.

