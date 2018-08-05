Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo A3s will now also be available in a 3GB RAM configuration. Oppo A3s will now also be available in a 3GB RAM configuration.

Oppo A3s will now also be available in a 3GB RAM configuration. This was announced through the Oppo India Twitter page, where the company said that this version will come with 32GB of internal data. It also added that the phone would be available in offline retail stores, and via Flipkart.

Featuring a 6.2-inch FullView IPS LCD display, Oppo A3s comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, as well as 2.5D curved glass protection. Running the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor, it runs ColorOS 5.1 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. This gets backed by a 4230mAh battery. Though the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor, it does come with Face Unlock. It is now available in two storage configurations: 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage. For both options, users can expand memory through a dedicated microSD slot. Interestingly, this phone also features a ‘Music Party’ mode, through which users can connect other phones through hotspot, and simultaneously play the same tracks across devices.

A horizontally-stacked 13MP+2MP dual-rear camera setup with LED flash, with the primary sensor having f/2.2 aperture, while the secondary lens has f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, its 8MP front camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, USB OTG, and 4G VoLTE.

While the 2GB RAM Oppos A3s is worth Rs 10,990, the phone’s 3GB RAM variant is worth Rs 13,990. At the launch, Oppo A3s was made available across Amazon.in, Flipkart and Paytm. Both phones will retail in red and Purple colour options.

