Oppo A31 with triple cameras, 4230 battery launched at Rs 11,490

Oppo A31 with triple rear cameras has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale from February 29, 2020. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant will cost Rs 13,990 and it will be available starting second week of March.

Launch offers include five per cent instant cashback on YES Bank credit card for EMI and Non-EMI options. The offer will be valid on Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, Snapdeal, and Paytm from February 29 to March 31. Oppo A31 can be bought in two colour options – Mystery Black, Fantasy White.

Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with the company’s nano-waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a 3D back cover design and is 8.3 mm. It weighs 180 gm. Oppo A31 features triple cameras at the back, a combination of 12MP main sensor, 2MP depth camera, and a third 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 8MP.

Oppo A31 is powered by octa-core MediaTek P35 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Oppo A31 runs the company’s ColorOS 6.1.2, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The battery is 4230 mAh.

