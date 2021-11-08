scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Oppo A16K launched: Specifications, price

Oppo has launched its Oppo A16K smartphone in the Philippines. Here is everything you should know about the device.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 8, 2021 2:45:08 pm
Oppo, Oppo A16K, Oppo A16K launch date, Oppo A16K features, Oppo A16K price, Oppo A16K specifications, Oppo newsThe Oppo A16K comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor (Image source: Oppo)

Oppo has launched its Oppo A16K smartphone in the Philippines. The Oppo A16K comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone packs a 13MP primary main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. The Oppo A16K is a lower-end offering when compared to Oppo A16 which launched in India recently.

Oppo A16K: Specifications

Oppo A16K packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with support for 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Users can expand the storage up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

The device packs a 13MP primary main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 11. Connectivity options on the Oppo A16K include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is backed by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 5V/2A charging.

Oppo A16K: Pricing

Oppo A16K will be available at PHP 6,999 (approx Rs. 10,300) for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant in the Philippines. The smartphone will come in Black and Blue colour options and is currently available for purchase only in the Philippines. The company has not confirmed its plan to launch the device in India, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more about the same.

