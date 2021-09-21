scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Oppo A16 launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its latest Oppo A16 smartphone in India, which is a budget friendly phone with a triple camera at the back.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 21, 2021 12:00:56 pm
Oppo, Oppo A16, Oppo A16 launch, Oppo A16 price, Oppo A16 specifications, Oppo A16 variants, Oppo A16 features, Oppo A16 offers,The Oppo A16 packs a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with Eye Care mode (Image source: Product image)

Oppo has launched its latest budget A16 smartphone in India. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor and features a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo A16.

Oppo A16: Specifications

Oppo A16 packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Expandable storage support is up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front facing camera.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Oppo unveils ColorOS 12-based on Android 12: Here’s when OnePlus phones will get it

The smartphone is backed by 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is IPX4 certification for splash resistance.

Oppo A16: Pricing

Oppo A16 is available at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon and offline retailers and comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

If you decide to buy the smartphone online, Amazon has various offers that can be availed including no-cost EMI options for up to 3 months, instant discounts of Rs 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement