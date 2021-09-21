Oppo A16 launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its latest budget A16 smartphone in India. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor and features a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo A16.

Oppo A16: Specifications

Oppo A16 packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Expandable storage support is up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is backed by 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is IPX4 certification for splash resistance.

Oppo A16: Pricing

Oppo A16 is available at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon and offline retailers and comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

If you decide to buy the smartphone online, Amazon has various offers that can be availed including no-cost EMI options for up to 3 months, instant discounts of Rs 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards as well.