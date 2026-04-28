OpenAI’s next bet: Smartphones with AI agents that replace apps and challenge the Apple iPhone

OpenAI may have plans to launch smartphones, following in the footsteps of Apple, Samsung, and others. A research note from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Sam Altman-led OpenAI is working on a phone that could place AI agents at the forefront, instead of the app-based model that Apple and Google have championed over the years.

Kuo, who often predicts future products well in advance of their launch and has accurately forecast several Apple products in the past, claims that OpenAI would develop a smartphone chip with Qualcomm and MediaTek, with Luxshare serving as a co-design and manufacturing partner.

Perhaps what makes the research note interesting (and to a large extent, believable) is that the mysterious phone would rely heavily on AI agents and take a different approach compared to Apple, whose iPhone is built around applications developed by third parties, a model that has played a huge role in making the iPhone what it is today.