OnePus 9 series gets new Android 12 beta update: Here’s how to download

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users can now download the Android 12 beta update as the company has released the new build. OnePlus was one of the few brands to offer users early access to Android 12. However, the first Android 12 build caused the devices to brick, so OnePlus has released a new update to fix it.

“After careful testing and verification, we’re releasing a new Developer Preview for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This new version is a hotfix build that fixes the issue that caused the original version to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check,” OnePlus said in a blog post.

Users are advised to not install the Android 12 beta version if they are using the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro smartphone as their primary phone. OnePlus says “this build of Android 12 is best suited for developers and other advanced users, as it is still in an early stage of development. That said, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development.”

The Chinese company has also revealed some of the issues that users may witness in the new Android 12 beta version. The video call function is not available and some apps may not function as expected once you install the latest Android OS. One won’t be able to use the fingerprint sensor or face unlock.

OnePlus also asserts that the camera app may crash when HDR mode is enabled. There are some system stability issues too. It is important to note that all your data will be cleared while flashing the build, so you should back up all your data if you are planning to download the Android 12 beta update.

How to download Android 12 beta update on OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro?

You can visit OnePlus’ official forum and download the new build. After downloading the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server, just copy and paste the ROM upgrade package to your phone’s storage. Then, go to Settings sections > System > System Updates > Click on top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. You then need to reboot your OnePlus smartphone.