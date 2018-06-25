OnePlus 6 users complain about battery drain issues after latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus 6 users have been facing several issues after downloading the latest OxygenOS update. OnePlus 6 users have been facing several issues after downloading the latest OxygenOS update.

OnePlus recently rolled out an OTA update for a number of devices, including the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, 5T and the older models OnePlus 3 and the 3T. While the latest OxygenOS update aims to fix some issues and bring features and improvements, it seems to have affected a good portion of the ‘user base.’

OnePlus 6 users took to the official OnePlus forum to complain about severe battery drain on their devices. Apparently, the bug issue occurred following the OxygenOS 5.1.6 and the new OxygenOS 5.1.8 update. Users on the forum cited that without changing their daily routine, the device is getting almost half the screen on time they have had been getting before. Some users also complained about the phone shutting down completely even when the battery has above 50 per cent charge left. The device starts working fine when it is plugged in charge. Additionally, a smaller group also complained of experiencing camera app freeze issue.

Besides OnePlus 6 complaints, some OnePlus 3 and 3T users have also complained about battery life issue where the device abruptly dies within a couple of hours in standby without giving any low battery warning at 15 per cent. OnePlus has not acknowledged the issue yet, however with user base taking to the official forum to complain about the annoying bug, we expect the Chinese OEM to roll out an update soon to fix the issue.

