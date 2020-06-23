Did OnePlus just tease OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord?

OnePlus teases new beginnings; hints at ‘affordable’ OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord? (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus teases new beginnings; hints at ‘affordable’ OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord? (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its ‘affordable’ TV range in India on July 2. Alongside the company is working on an affordable phone aka OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord – as rumoured. Top executives at OnePlus, Pete Lau and Carl Pei took to Twitter on Monday to announce #Newbeginnings. In the tweet, Lau noted, “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus?” while Pei noted, “It’s time to rock the boat again.” The image attached to the tweet had the OnePlus logo in blue colour which we have seen in red until now.

The tweet hints at two things: 1) OnePlus is changing the branding. 2) A new affordable series is coming. Rumours and leaks have suggested for a while that OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord is coming soon. This is the ‘affordable’ smartphone that the company has been working on for several months now. Introducing a new branding for its affordable phones could make sense so consumers don’t get confused.

OnePlus originally targets the premium segment in the country with its OnePlus number and Pro series. With the introduction of the new ‘affordable’ series, the company could be aiming to take on the likes of brands like Xiaomi, Realme, among others. Notably, for now, the company has only confirmed it is heading to #Newbeginnings, no details about the OnePlus Z as of yet. We will probably hear about it in days to come.

OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord: What we know so far

A lot has already been revealed about the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. Some rumours are suggesting that to introduce the affordable smartphone the company will launch a sub-brand called Nord. The company is yet to reveal official details about the same for now.

Rumours have already confirmed that the OnePlus Z will launch on July 10, nearly a week after the launch of affordable OnePlus TVs. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord is said to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 30W fast charging,64MP quad rear camera, and 4300mAh battery.

The expected price of the OnePlus Z or Nord is also out. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced under Rs. 25,000 price bracket. Rumour suggests that the base model of the OnePlus Z will sport 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and will come with a price tag of Rs 24,000.

