OnePlus Z or OnePlus Lite? The ‘affordable’ OnePlus phone listed on Amazon.in

OnePlus is bringing a new smartphone series to India very soon. With this series, the company will target consumers looking for a powerful smartphone that’s affordable. After ruling the premium segment in India for years OnePlus with the new series will compete with brands like Xiaomi, Realme which have a stronghold in the segment right now. The phone will be available on Amazon.in.

OnePlus together with Amazon.in has listed a dedicated page of the phone on the e-commerce platform. The company is asking consumers to guess the name of the upcoming OnePlus phone. The Amazon banner shows a lady holding a phone in her hand which could be the OnePlus Z. The phone is seen with curved sides.

The company is asking consumers whether the upcoming phone will be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus Lite. The page also includes ‘Notify me’ option that will alert consumers with every update related to the smartphone.

OnePlus Z or OnePlus Lite?

Past rumours suggested that the affordable OnePlus phone will be called OnePlus Lite, the latest ones suggest the name to be OnePlus Z. The company has created an Instagram account with username OnePlusLiteZThings. For now, there’s no clarity on the name of the phone. OnePlus will reveal some crucial details about the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone tomorrow, June 30.

The company has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Lite in July. The date is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that phone could launch on July 10 soon after the affordable smart TVs go official on July 2 in India.

OnePlus has confirmed that the affordable smartphone will first launch in India and Europe and will be later followed by North America. The price range of the OnePlus Z is yet to be revealed but it could be much cheaper than the recently launched OnePlus 8.

The company has revealed that the team has been working on the OnePlus Z for since earlier this year.

The first affordable smartphone the company launched in the country was OnePlus One. The device didn’t do well in the country and that probably is the reason why the company shifted its focus on the premium segment instead.

No further details about the OnePlus phone have been revealed by the company yet but we will get to know more about the device tomorrow when OnePlus will reveal crucial details about the phone.

