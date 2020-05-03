OnePlus Z could launch in July and attract consumers with its ‘affordable’ pricing (Image: Tipster Max J.) OnePlus Z could launch in July and attract consumers with its ‘affordable’ pricing (Image: Tipster Max J.)

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8 series globally. The smartphones under the series are yet to be available in India due to the country-wide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. However, the OnePlus 8 series is already up for pre-orders in the country and will be available for purchase very soon. After the OnePlus 8 series the company is reportedly prepping to launch another device called OnePlus Z. This one will be special because of its pricing.

According to the rumours flooding the internet, OnePlus Z is the company’s long talked about “affordable” smartphone. Reports suggest that the smartphone manufacturer initially planned to launch the OnePlus Z alongside the OnePlus 8 series but didn’t due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New reports now suggest that OnePlus Z is nearing the launch. Last week, Tipster Max J suggested that the phone will go official in July. No launch date has been revealed as yet.

OnePlus Z specifications confirmed

After the launch timeline, the tipster now confirms specification details about the upcoming OnePlus Z. In a new tweet, he revealed that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be 5G enabled. This was know from the beginning given the company has been promoting 5G capability and said that hereafter all phones will come with 5G support. However, the new report still has some surprising revealtions to make.

Past rumours had suggested that the OnePlus’ affordable smartphone will come packed with MediaTek processor. The report contradicts the past ones and revealed that the OnePlus Z will include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and not MediaTek chipset. With the OnePlus Z, the company could target the consumers who can’t spend more than Rs 40,000 on a smartphone.

Another report reveals some live images of the alleged OnePlus Z. The images revealed that the OnePlus Z will come with a flat-display, unlike the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. They also revealed that the OnePlus Z will pack an OLED display with a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen.

Other leaks and rumours in the past have suggested that the OnePlus Z will come with a 6.4-inch screen, triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also said to include NFC support and dual SIM slot. OnePlus is yet to confirm the OnePlus Z.

