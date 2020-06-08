OnePlus Z launch date, price in India and list of key specifications are out

OnePlus Z is expected to launch on July 10 in India (Image: Max J) OnePlus Z is expected to launch on July 10 in India (Image: Max J)

OnePlus earlier on Monday confirmed to launch an affordable smart TV in India on July 2. Some reports are now suggesting that the company could also bring its affordable smartphone aka OnePlus Z next month. According to a report coming from Android Authority report, OnePlus Z will launch in India on July 10. The company, however, hasn’t revealed any details about the smartphone or its launch date. To recollect, the OnePlus Z (previously tipped to be OnePlus 8 Lite) was initially reported to launch aside the OnePlus 8 series.

Another survey revealed the pricing of the OnePlus Z. In line with past reports, the new survey reveals that OnePlus Z will indeed be an affordable smartphone. It suggests that the OnePlus Z will start at a price of Rs 24,990 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Previously Geekbench had revealed the 12GB RAM model and that of course will be priced slightly higher. Notably, the company hasn’t confirmed any of these details of the OnePlus Z so take them with a pinch of salt.

The leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Z will pack a pair of three image sensors at the back and single on the front. Other key features of the affordable OnePlus phone include Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz refresh rate screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, among others.

OnePlus Z specifications: Full list

–OnePlus Z is tipped to come packed with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate. The phone is said to offer screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio.

–OnePlus Z is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

–The OnePlus Z or the affordable OnePlus smartphone is expected to include three image sensors at the back including 64P primary, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. On the front, the phone is tipped to include single 16MP sensor for selfies.

–The OnePlus Z is tipped to come packed with 4300mAh battery coupled with 30W fast charging support.

–Other key features of the OnePlus Z are expected to be: in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C support, Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0, and colour variant: Blue.

As far as the design is concerned, the OnePlus Z is expected to sport OnePPlus 8 like design with a glass finish, new ONEPLUS logo, punch hole camera design, and curved screen.

