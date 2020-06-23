OnePlus announces “affordable” smartphone series for India; OnePlus Z is coming

The company didn’t confirm any smartphone under the series yet but rumours suggest we can see OnePlus Z launch very soon. (Image: OnePlus) The company didn’t confirm any smartphone under the series yet but rumours suggest we can see OnePlus Z launch very soon. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has finally announced its affordable smartphone series today. Over the past few months we have come across several rumours and leaks around OnePlus Z – the affordable smartphone from OnePlus in the making. The company announced the all new affordable smartphone series via a blog post on Tuesday. In the blog CEO Pete Lau noted, “As we’ve grown together with our community, we know that there are many people who want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, and for a more accessible price.”

The company didn’t confirm any smartphone under the series yet but rumours suggest we can see OnePlus Z launch very soon. The company has created an Instagram account with the user name “OnePlusLiteZThings” and that could mean the OnePlus Z is indeed coming or is it called OnePlus Lite Z? The secret is yet to reveal.

Something bold is on the way. #NewBeginnings — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 23, 2020

According to rumours the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord could launch on July 10 right after affordable smart TVs that OnePlus will launch in India on July 2. The company is set to announce new pocket friendly smart TVs in India next month which is set to start at a price under Rs 20,000, the company has already confirmed.

Lau confirmed that the affordable smartphones will come first to the Indian and European markets and later reach North America. “As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India. But don’t worry, we’re also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well,” Lau noted.

Also Read: Did OnePlus just tease OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord?

Contrary to reports that said OnePlus will introduce a new sub brand, in the blogpost Lau said this is a new product lineup. “Today, I’m very excited to announce that we are bringing the premium, flagship experience that you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line,” he noted.

We will have to wait for the company to reveal product details that it plans to launch under the newly announced smartphone series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd