OnePlus Z may launch on July 10: Specs, price in India, everything we know

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series in April but there’s been a lot of chatter around the OnePlus Z— a rumoured low-cost smartphone from OnePlus. While the brand has not confirmed the existence of the device, there are more than enough evidence to back it up.

The OnePlus Z was expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 series in April, however, the brand held onto the device for a later release. The phone has now been tipped to be launched in July and there’s a chance that it could launch in India first on July 10, 2020, and it could start at $299 or Rs 22,799 in India. Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus:

OnePlus Z: Design

Back in December 2019, OnLeaks and 91Mobiles shared the renders of the mid-rage phone from OnePlus that featured a centred punch-hole display at the front and a dual rear camera setup placed in a vertical module towards the left side of the back. True-Tech also posted a hands-on picture of a phone claimed to be the OnePlus Z revealing a design similar to the one showed off in renders along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Z will be aimed at the OnePlus Z will be aimed at the Apple iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a. (Image credit: Max J)

OnePlus Z: Processor

Earlier it was rumoured that the OnePlus Z will be powered by a MediaTek processor — Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 1000 chipset. However, a new rumour suggested that the OnePlus phone could instead use the Snapdragon 765G processor. A Geekbench listing of the device spotted by WinFuture revealed the OnePlus Z to sport an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a clock speed of 1.8GHz paired with 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus Z: Camera

Even though the renders of the OnePlus Z suggest a dual-rear camera setup, some rumours claim that the device will sport three camera sensors on the back where the primary camera will be a 48MP sensor paired with a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera could be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Some rumours also suggest a primary 64MP rear camera on the OnePlus Z. However, tipster Max J recently claimed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and will have four cameras at the back.

OnePlus Z: Battery and more

The OnePlus Z could sport a 4,000mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ Warp 30T fast charging tech. The device is expected to run Android 10 out-of-box with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 on top. The screen on the phone is tipped to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

