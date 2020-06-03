OnePlus Z looks promising: What about the specifications and the pricing?

OnePlus Z specifications look promising: Here’s what we know so far (Image credit: Max J) OnePlus Z specifications look promising: Here’s what we know so far (Image credit: Max J)

When will the ‘affordable’ OnePlus phone aka OnePlus Z launch? If past reports are considered the phone should have gone official by now. It was expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8 series. But possibly due to the pandemic the company didn’t want to take a risk of launch its first affordable smartphone. Reports now suggest that the OnePlus Z — well, that’s the name rumours are suggesting — will launch next month alongside a pair of true wireless earbuds. The launch seems imminent given the phone now appears on Geekbench with the model number ‘AC2003’.

Initial rumours suggested that the affordable OnePlus phone will be called OnePlus 8 Lite but some of the latest reports suggest that the name will be OnePlus Z instead. Other reports suggest that India will be the first country to get the OnePlus Z. This is highly likely given India is one of the most important markets for the company. We have previously seen many India first launch by OnePlus.

OnePlus Z: What Geekbench listing reveals

OnePlus Z has been listed on Geekbench and this means that the phone is going to launch soon than one can imagine. The listing shows that the OnePlus Z will be a powerful device. The device managed to score 612 for the single-core test and 1,955 in the multi-core test, the listing first spotted by WinFuture reveals.

Geekbench listing also revealed that the OnePlus Z is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a clock speed of 1.8GHz paired with 12GB RAM. The motherboard sports the codename ‘lito’. Going by the rumors the OnePlus Z will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

It also reveals that the device will run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system and come with 12GB of RAM — which could be the top-end variant of the device. There could be cheaper models with less RAM also in the development.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau interview

In a recent interview with the Fast Company, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau said that the company wants to make affordable smartphones once again taking a dig at the ill-fated OnePlus X. He did not reveal the name of the cheaper phone, however, did state that the phone will come first to India, followed by the US and European markets. All of which lies straight in line with all the leaks of the upcoming OnePlus Z.

OnePlus Z: Rumoured specifications

Leaks suggest OnePlus Z will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ flat screen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch. The phone is further tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G networks paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The device is expected to run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 on top. All of this is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for company’s own Warp 30T fast charging standard.

The phone will likely to sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could feature a 16MP sensor for selfies.

