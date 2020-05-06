OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme: Phone brands that start delivering orders in Orange, Green zones

Flipkart and Amazon have started taking orders for non-essential items including smartphones. (Express Photo/Mohammad Faisal) Flipkart and Amazon have started taking orders for non-essential items including smartphones. (Express Photo/Mohammad Faisal)

For lockdown 3.0 the government of India has put some relaxation on the delivery of non-essential items. Products other than essential goods can only be delivered in Orange and Green zones. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Snapdeal and Flipkart have started accepting orders for non-essential items starting May 4 including smartphones.

If your area doesn’t belong in the Red zones, you can order smartphones either from e-commerce platforms or via official websites of the brands. Upon entering the pin code of an area under Red zones, Flipkart simply shows that the item is out-of-stock for that particular region whereas Amazon shows the product in stock but undeliverable to the specific address.

Which smartphones are deliverable?

Realme has started accepting orders on Flipkart, Amazon, and realme.com. “We have been receiving a massive amount of orders online since Sunday midnight and will be able to meet the current demand through our inventory stocks till factory reopens,” Realme said in a statement.

Samsung has also announced to resume the sales of its smartphones and consumer electronics products through major e-commerce portals and Samsung.com. “The decision to open up sales is in conformity with government regulations and respects the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective May 4,” it said in a statement.

You can order popular mobile phones in Green and Orange zones. (Express Photo/Karanveer Arora) You can order popular mobile phones in Green and Orange zones. (Express Photo/Karanveer Arora)

Just like Realme and Samsung, Xiaomi is also accepting orders for its phones and accessories via its own website mi.com. Vivo has also resumed service and has started delivering phone orders in Green and Orange zones.

However, looks like Apple has not started accepting orders yet. Apple devices like iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XR and others are still not available to be delivered in Orange and Green zones. However, older iPhone models like iPhone 6s and iPhone 8 are available.

What about service centres?

Smartphone brands are also expected to start operations in their service centres in the areas permissible by the government. Realme confirmed that its service centres in Green and Orange zones are gradually starting operations in accordance with the respective state government advisory and guidelines.

Also read | Flipkart reveals top searched items during lockdown: Mobile phones, trimmers among top 10

For the warranty of Realme products which expired during the complete lockdown period, the brand has extended it till June 30, 2020.

This story will be updated once other smartphone brands announce the working of their service centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd