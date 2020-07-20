OnePlus will launch Nord in AR style and here is how you can witness it

The Nord will be launched on July 21st at 7:30 pm IST and if you want to witness history in making, grab the invite to the event and attend it by following these simple steps. (Image: Amazon) The Nord will be launched on July 21st at 7:30 pm IST and if you want to witness history in making, grab the invite to the event and attend it by following these simple steps. (Image: Amazon)

The launch of a new smartphone from OnePlus might be a few days away still but the device has been making a lot of noise since a very long time. This is because the Nord is different from what the brand usually offers, especially in the smartphone category. Unlike its recently launched siblings, the OnePlus 8 series, the Nord is expected to come with a much lighter price tag but it is likely to be loaded with high-end specs and features, in the best OnePlus tradition.

While the official price of the device is likely to be released at the time of the launch, the brand has hinted that the phone will come with a price tag lower than USD 500, which makes it one of the most affordable smartphones the company has launched, especially in recent times. But that does not mean there will be any compromises in terms of specs and numbers. Reports and rumours suggest that the Nord is likely to come with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a new chipset from Qualcomm– the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and it is most likely to be paired with two expected variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage and the other with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Reports also suggest that the phone will sport quad-camera setup consisting of a 48 megapixel Sony IMX main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. All of this could be paired with OnePlus’ OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and a big 4115 mAh battery with support for 30 watt fast charge. And of course, is likely to look absolutely stunning, thanks to OnePlus’ design expertise!

But this is not the only reason why many are excited about the launch of the device.

We all know OnePlus as a brand that brings voguish technology and specs to all its devices. Well, the company is now extending this philosophy in the events zone as well. In-person launches are sadly a thing of the past, thanks to Covid-19. They have been replaced by online or recorded events in which the audience or the viewers do not get the same experience as they used to in a real launch. Most brands are taking this path to launch their products. But not OnePlus.

OnePlus is bringing you the world’s first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will not only be able to see the launch but will also be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through AR from the comfort and safety of their homes. The Nord will be launched on July 21st at 7:30 pm IST and if you want to witness history in making, grab the invite to the event and attend it by following these simple steps:

Download the AR App:

Because it is an AR launch there is one more thing you will need along with that invite– the OnePlus Nord AR app. It is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free and you can head to the app store on your device and download it from there. Launch the app and follow instructions to setup your avatar and the app.

Accept and scan:

Once you have got the app on your phone, it will ask for some permissions in order to offer you the AR experience that it promises. After you have accepted the permissions, you will have to scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience. You can scan the QR code using your basic smartphone camera app (most have that feature) or you can download a QR code scanner app like Google Lens to do so.

Get your hands on the (virtual) Nord:

After you have the WEB AR experience all loaded, you have to scan the AR invitation and Voila! You will be able to spend some quality (virtual) time with the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Watch the AR launch:

And of course, then there is the launch itself, which will be AR. All you have to do is open the Nord AR App at 7:30 pm IST on July 21, and follow the instructions, and before you know it, you will be part of the first AR smartphone launch in tech history. Just remember to have a good Internet connection to be able to enjoy the event in all its glory.

There is more. Along with some one-on-one time with the Nord, you will also get a chance to participate in the Launch Day Lottery on Amazon and win assured prizes. Trust OnePlus not to settle for the routine!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd