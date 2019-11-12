OnePlus users complain of battery drain after latest WhatsApp update

The latest WhatsApp update has caused some serious battery drain issues for OnePlus smartphone users, according to posts on Reddit, OnePlus Forums and Twitter. Some users have even posted reviews on Google Play Store complaining about the battery drain. The WhatsApp version 2.19.308 of the messaging app appears to be the cause of the problem, with users complaining that the app was using a lot more battery on their phones.

On Twitter users posted screenshots showing the OnePlus system notification warning them that WhatsApp was using more battery in the background. Users have complained that in some cases it was using 25 to even 60 per cent of battery on their phones, even though they used the app for just a few minutes.

The link on OnePlus Forums appears to have been removed for now. But based on the comments on Twitter, Reddit, the WhatsApp battery draining issue is impacting across models, including the newer OnePlus 7T and 7 series and the older OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and even OnePlus 3 series users.

So far WhatsApp acknowledged if the new update is indeed responsible for the problem. Some users are suggesting that users sideload a lower version of WhatsApp straight from the official website. So far there is no fix or higher update than the version 2.19.308, which has caused the problem.

On Reddit one user wrote that they noticed a higher battery drain on their OnePlus 6 phone, which coincided with the WhatsApp update. The post also notes that the phone shows that WhatsApp used battery “While in active use” for 1.5 hours, which was not true since the app was only opened for a minute. The user also wrote that updating from Android 9 to Android 10 appeared to have briefly fixed the problem, but the battery drain issue was back after a few days.

In response to his posts, some users commented that they too were facing the same problem. One user wrote that their OnePlus 7T battery was draining faster than usual with WhatsApp consuming 16% battery, even though it was actively used for less than five minutes. Another commented that their OnePlus 5 saw 33 per cent battery being drained by WhatsApp, according to the stats.

Why is @WhatsApp constantly draining my battery and slowing down my OS on the one plus 3T? @oneplus @OnePlus_IN @OnePlus_Support Is there a patch or update coming to resolve this? pic.twitter.com/WdsBBoP5SM — Magesh (@Magesh15n) November 12, 2019

@OnePlus_Support There is major battery drain on a lot of one plus devices via whatsapp including the op7t I purchased last week. This has never happened before .Screenshot attached. pic.twitter.com/qqkgLqX9KC — Sajith Jayakumar (@SajithJayakuma2) November 11, 2019

@OnePlus_IN my 6t battery is draining significantly faster in last few days. Any specific reason? Battery use showing more than 30% by whatsapp!!! What’s happening? Any fix planned for the same? — Anirban Kundu (@anirbanjoy) November 12, 2019

On Google Play Store too, some of the newer reviews are highlighting the problem. One reviewer said that on their OnePlus 7 (running Android 10) WhatsApp is on top of battery usage list with more than 33% battery used, and nearly “always active” in background.

