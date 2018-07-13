OnePlus updates gallery app, brings OnePlus 6 video editing features to older phones

Users can update their OnePlus smartphones gallery app to v2.6.71 from the Google Play Store. Users can update their OnePlus smartphones gallery app to v2.6.71 from the Google Play Store.

OnePlus has pushed out an update to its gallery app on the Google Play Store, which will allow a number of its older devices to edit videos in a similar fashion to the OnePlus 6. This new update brings OnePlus 6’s editing features like clipping and trimming videos, slow-motion video editing, adding filters and background music. Eligible devices for the app update include OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and OnePlus 5T.

When the gallery app is updated to its latest version 2.6.71, a new edit icon will appear in the app. When tapped it will offer three editing options – the first option will help users in trimming the videos down precisely, the second option will let users add filters to the video, whereas the last option will let them add background music to their videos.

These edit options will only show up on normal videos, when slow-motion videos are open their default view will be the editor.

When editing slow-motion videos, the smartphones will now give users options to set where the video stays at regular speed, and where it will switch to slow-motion. OnePlus 6 allows users to record and edit slow-motion videos up to 480 fps (frames per second). All the older variants only allowed users to record and edit up to 120fps.

OnePlus recently announced new beta updates for the OnePlus 3 and the 3T. The company has officially said that these will be the last open beta updates that both the devices will get to see. This new update brings a lot of new features and improvements which were recently announced for the OnePlus 5 and 5T to both the smartphones.

