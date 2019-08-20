OnePlus TV: What to Expect

The OnePlus TV is all set to come. After announcing last year that it planned to foray into televisions, OnePlus has now confirmed the name and logo of its televisions – OnePlus TV. “We are excited that there will soon be a new kid on the block called “OnePlus TV” that is born out of the “Never Settle” spirit and “burden less” design philosophy,” the company said on its official forum. Although nothing about the technical specifications of the televisions themselves has been officially disclosed by the company, speculation is rife about them, and we have some broad indications of what OnePlus TV will be like.

Here then is what one can look forward to:

Really large displays

Most experts are predicting that OnePlus TV will offer three or four variants. And all of them will be large. The televisions will come with 43, 55, 65 and 75 in variants. Of these, the 43 inch variant might be an India exclusive.

Maybe an OLED option

All indications are that the main OnePlus TV variants will come with high quality LCD panels. There is belief in some quarters, however, that OnePlus might also offer a variant with an OLED display, which is not really surprising when you consider that the brand uses OLED in its phone displays as well.

Minimalistic yet premium design

The televisions may be large ones, but it is a fair chance that they will adhere to OnePlus’ very minimalistic design philosophy, reflected in OnePlus phones. Expect premium materials with subtle, classy finishes and a design that will look very premium without being loud.

A new flavour of Android TV

A crucial component of OnePlus TV is going to be the software powering it. By all accounts, this is likely to be Android, which is the current favourite among smart TV manufacturers. And just as OnePlus tweaked Android for its smartphone, coming out with a clean, uncluttered and yet feature rich Oxygen OS, the brand is expected to do the same for its televisions. Be ready for a UI that will be incredibly simple to use and will not be burdened by bloatware and yet will allow you to do more. What’s more, Bluetooth is likely to play a very important role in the interface, if the leaks are anything to go by.

A step towards a OnePlus eco system

The OnePlus TV is expected to lay the foundation for a OnePlus eco system, with a number of devices being seamlessly connected across a common platform (Oxygen OS, in all probability). As of now, we are expecting a lot of synergy between OnePlus TV and OnePlus phones, ranging from the ability to share content to control each other.

Very competitive pricing

We can expect the OnePlus TV to be priced competitively. Just like the phones, it is likely to provide a high-end experience and hardware at a price that will be much more affordable than that offered by most brands. In other words, perhaps a notch above Xiaomi’s televisions but well below anything from the likes of Sony and Samsung.

Coming soon…

An official launch date for OnePlus TV has not been revealed yet, but all indications are that the televisions will be launched later this year – some are even saying they could be launched as soon as September 26, while others say it will arrive later this year, alongside the next OnePlus phone, which could be the OnePlus 7T.

…to India and China

The target markets for OnePlus TV are likely to be its two most successful ones, India and China. In India, the televisions will be available on OnePlus stores and on Amazon India. The television series is expected to make its way to the US market later as well.