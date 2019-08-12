OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T series: Here’s everything coming from the premium smartphone brand this year

2019 promises to be a major year for OnePlus, with a number of exciting products on the horizon. This is the company that likes to keep its product portfolio limited to two premium smartphones in a year and a handful of accessories.

Advertising

This year, however, we’re seeing a change in strategy. Instead of launching one flagship in the first half of the year, we saw the arrival of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, accompanying a 5G model of OnePlus 7 Pro. It wouldn’t be surprising to expect new smartphones, similar to past T models in the second half of the year.

Unlike its competitors, OnePlus isn’t ready to play safe this year. If all goes all per the plan, the brand will venture into a new product category. So, what it is? A Car or a TV? No price for guessing, it’s a television set and the launch is expected to happen as early as next month.

Here is everything we know so far about the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T series

Advertising

OnePlus TV

As has been confirmed by OnePlus founder and CEO, Pete Lau, the smartphone brand is venturing into the TV business. OnePlus is expected to launch its first smart TV between September 26 and September 30, according to MySmartPrice. Expect the TV to be sold in China, India, and the US, among other countries. The OnePlus TV will reportedly come with a 4K LED panel and will come in four screen sizes: 43, 55, 65 and 75. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that some models of the TV will have an OLED panel. The smart TV might run on a customised version of OxygenOS on top of Google’s Android TV operating system.

For decades, TV continues to win a place in consumers’ living rooms. Even a wild thought of launching a television set will be an achievement for OnePlus, which only focuses on one or two smartphones in a year. The smart TV market is no doubt crowded, but the bigger challenge for the brand is how it reinvents the TV with the right software integration and bundled services.

OnePlus 7T series

OnePlus is a name to reckon with in the premium smartphone market and consumers literally wait for new smartphones. There is always an unquestionable buzz around OnePlus’ new smartphones and this year is no different. If reports are to be believed, the T variants of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro set to launch in two months time. Tipster Max J believes OnePlus 7T Pro will launch on Tuesday, October 15. OnePlus usually announced a T-branded smartphone in late October or mid-November.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are likely continuations of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of design. Both phones will look more or less the same, barring a few cosmetic differences. They will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The T-branded OnePlus 7T Pro is said to retain a 6.7-inch QHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and the same pop-up camera. A triple camera sensor will be there, as well as a 4,000mAh battery.