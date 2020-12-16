OnePlus turns seven, unleashes deals galore

OnePlus completes seven years in the industry (Express Photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

It might seem hard to believe – it seemed to have appeared only a few years ago – but OnePlus is completing seven years of global existence. It has been quite a journey for a brand which began with a single smartphone and a tagline of Never Settle. Today, it has not only a range of smartphones in its portfolio but also audio products and televisions. What’s more, after starting out with a single phone, OnePlus is the number one smartphone brand in the affordable premium segment in India as per the Counterpoint report for Q3 2020, and its OnePlus Nord was the leading smartphone in the upper mid-tier segment. There’s no telling what will come next because well, this IS the brand that believes in Never Settling.

It is also a brand that believes in celebrating special occasions with its community and users. And its seventh anniversary is definitely a time to celebrate. So, those in the market for a OnePlus product have some amazing offers from the brand.

Great offers on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App

If you are looking to get stuff from the OnePlus site (https://www.oneplus.in) or from the OnePlus Store app (download from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.oneplus.mall), OnePlus has some greaty deals for you:

When you buy OnePlus smartphones, you can get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, as well as up to 10 per cent cashback on select American Express Card transactions.

If you buy a OnePlus smartphone on the OnePlus store app, you get a complimentary Rs 500 discount voucher.

It’s not just about phones. Customers can get a OnePlus Power Bank at a special price of Rs 777.

There’s good news for your ears too – all OnePlus audio products will carry a 10 per cent discount from December 17. What’s more, you can get a 40 per cent discount on Oneplus Bullets Wireless and 35 per cent discount on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

December 17 will also see customers get a chance to play Spin the Wheel on the OnePlus Store app and win prizes. Customers will also be able to participate in The Great OnePlus Lucky Dip on the app – up for grabs are a number of exciting OnePlus products.

Incidentally, customers looking to purchase the OnePlus 8T 5G and the OnePlus 8 Series 5G on Amazon.in, can get up to Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 instant discounts respectively with HDFC Bank card transactions. Customers will also get 10 per cent discount on select OnePlus audio products on Amazon.in and Flipkart on December 17 and 18.

A red letter day/month for Red Cable Club members

There are also deals for members of OnePlus’ Red Cable club. The most notable of these is the OnePlus Red Cable Life, a bundled proposition under Red Cable Pro plan. Under OnePlus Red Cable Life, which is available at an introductory price of Rs 999, users will get benefits like 12 months of extended warranty, 50 GB of cloud storage for 12 months, priority service and a 12 month complimentary membership of Amazon Prime.

Members of the club will also be able to participate in the special Anniversary Lucky Draw on OnePlus Prive on December 17 and win amazing prizes. From the same day (December 17) onwards, club members who are using OnePlus 3 to 6T devices can upgrade to OnePlus 8, 8 Pro or 8T and get complimentary Red Cable Pro membership as well as a OnePlus Power Bank.

Members will be able to purchase new subscription plans – Red Cable Pro and Red Cable Pro on Red Cable Prive at special prices from December 25 onwards. What’s more, from December 10-31, members will get additional benefits on the Red Cable Pro membership. This includes getting a Red Cable Pro membership for Rs 99 (regular price Rs 2499) on purchasing any OnePlus smartphone at a OnePlus experience store, and getting a complimentary Red Cable Care membership on purchasing any OnePlus smartphone from the OnePlus Store app.

There will also be special benefits for Red Cable Club members at OnePlus Service Centers on December 17. They will get up to 15 per cent discount on smartphone spare parts, and will be charged no service free for their smartphone repairs. They will also have a chance to win OnePlus goodies through the Bowl of Happiness lucky draw. Finally, Red Cable Club members will be able to get a discount of upto Rs 3,000 when they upgrade to any OnePlus device and exchange an old one.

Taking the deals offline too

The deals and special offers are not limited to online stores and apps. Those visiting OnePlus stores offline will also get a number of anniversary benefits. On December 17, the first ten OnePlus 8T customers at a OnePlus Experience store will get a complimentary Rs 3000 accessories coupon. The 11th to 30th customers will get a complimentary accessories coupon of Rs 2,000, while the 30th to 70th consumers will get a complimentary accessories coupon of Rs 500. Customers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 2000 on HDFC card transactions, and also get affordability schemes with Bajaj Finance.

A great time to get a One Plus TV

Televisions are now an important and integral part of the OnePlus portfolio and the 7th Anniversary sale will feature special offers on them as well. The OnePlus TV Y series 32 inch and 43 inch will get further discounts of Rs 1000 apiece and will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. Customers will also be able to avail instant discounts on purchases with HDFC Banck Credit Card, Credit EMI as well as Debit Card EMI transactions of up to Rs 4,000. Customers purchasing OnePlus TV Y series will get no cost EMI for up to six months, while those purchasing OnePlus TV Q1 series will get no cost EMI for up to 12 months, on transactions on cards from all major banks. These offers will be available to customers on the OnePlus India website (https://www.oneplus.in), OnePlus Stores as well as on Amazon, Flipkart and other partner stores. And will be available until the end of December 2020.

There was simply never a better time to get a OnePlus product, be it a smartphone, a television, a pair of earphones or even the good old powerbank. Go right ahead and grab one and do wish OnePlus a happy birthday while you do so!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd