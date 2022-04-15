OnePlus to Xiaomi: 5 phones yet to launch in April 2022

Thinking of buying a new smartphone? Whether it’s a budget mid-range all-rounder you’re looking for or a flagship with high-end cameras and fast charging, a number of phones are yet to launch in India this month in the next two weeks.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet on which phone you want, here are five devices across brands launching this month that you can consider.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April 28

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is one that has been leaked for a while now, even though OnePlus confirmed the phone’s launch just recently.

We’ve got something new in the works! Dropping 28th April. #MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/V723UBqpZK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2022

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be OnePlus’ most affordable device in recent years, with rumours suggesting a price below Rs 20,000. Expected features include a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, 64MP camera and a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen.

Redmi 10A – April 20

The budget-oriented successor to the Redmi 9A is almost here. Redmi will be launching the Redmi 10A on April 20. The 4G smartphone was launched in China last month and if the same spec-sheet comes to the Indian variant, we can expect a MediaTek Helio G25 chip, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage and a 5000mAh battery.

The phone is also bringing in a new design with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner now a part of the camera island itself.

iQOO Z6 Pro – April 27

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will launch in India on April 27, the company has confirmed. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 66W FlashCharge. The upcoming smartphone will likely play in the under Rs 25,000 segment, which has become increasingly competitive with many brands launching multiple options.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G aimed at gamers and comes with a liquid cooling as well. The phone will be sold via Amazon India and iQOO’s own website.

OnePlus 10R – April 28

The OnePlus 10R is also set to launch during the brand’s ‘More Power to You’ event on April 28. The phone, as the name suggests is going to be a successor to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT. OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will come with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Stay on top of your day, Stay in charge. Experience the speed you need in life with the 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging of OnePlus10R. Launch on 28 April, 2022. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/2lI7gOP1jV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2022

Expected specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chip, 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor and a new back panel design.

Xiaomi 12 Pro – April 27



The Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship phone is expected to be the brand’s most powerful phone yet. Expected specs include a 6.73″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 50MP triple camera on the back.

Other expected features include a 4,600mAh battery, 120W fast charging support (wired) and 50W fast charging (wireless). The phone is also expected to pack stereo speakers, NFC and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be launching on April 27.