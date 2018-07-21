OnePlus to work on correction of oil painting effect in photos, improve FileDash, etc

OnePlus said in a forum post that it will continue to work on correction of ‘oil painting effect’, something that was pointed out by OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus users. OnePlus said in a forum post that it will continue to work on correction of ‘oil painting effect’, something that was pointed out by OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus users.

OnePlus hosted its first edition of its Open Ears forum in India, aimed at improving its products. Based on users suggestions and feedback, OnePlus has said it will make several things better such as FileDash, OnePlus Switch, and more. The company also said in a forum post that it will continue to work on correction of ‘oil painting effect’, something that was pointed out by OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus users. OnePlus has already said that fix will be rolled out in the next update for its smartphones.

The oil painting issue with phones’ camera was apparently prominent in pictures taken in HDR mode. The photos seem to have oil painting sort of effect. OnePlus user Santosh Vaza previously contacted the company regarding the problem. OnePlus support member Celia confirmed in a mail that oil painting issue will be optimized in next update. The screenshot of the reply mail was posted by the user on OnePlus forum.

OnePlus has also said that FileDash will be improved and it will be made compatible with other OnePlus apps as well. Other things that OnePlus is working on are support for enhanced data backup and desktop backup for OnePlus Switch, selfie Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T as well as Dark Theme support for Shelf. FInally, theme could include additional accent colours.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update with the July 2018 Android security patch to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update also brings a number of bug fixes and improvements to better the user experience. It improves the image quality for the front camera, fixes the manual ISO setting issue for third-party camera apps, fixes the parallel WhatsApp crash issue, and the front camera zoom-in issue for Snapchat.

