Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus to show off a 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-to-show-off-a-5g-smartphone-prototype-at-mwc-2019/

OnePlus to show off a 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019

OnePlus' 5G smartphone prototype will be showcased at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show next week.

OnePlus 5G smartphone, OnePlus 5G smartphone prototype, OnePlus 5G phone, OnePlus 5G MWC 2019, MWC 2019, OnePlus
OnePlus has signaled multiple times in the past that it will be one of the first companies to launch a 5G smartphone in the market. (Image of OnePlus 6T for representation)

OnePlus has confirmed its plans to showcase a 5G smartphone prototype at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show next week. Those who will be attending a Barcelona tech trade will be able to look and feel a 5G-ready prototype device. OnePlus encourages attendees to experience a 5G smartphone prototype at a booth run by Qualcomm at MWC 2019.

“OnePlus, at Qualcomm’s booth (Hall 3 Stand 3E10), invites all to connect and communicate with our community over a 5G network. Attendees will also be able to experience the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype. Keep an eye out for the limited-edition Qualcomm x OnePlus pin badge, only available at the OnePlus stand,” OnePlus told XDA Developers in a statement.

Also read : OnePlus 5G smartphone spotted in company’s internal meet

OnePlus has signaled multiple times in the past that it will be one of the first companies to launch a 5G smartphone in the market. And the fact that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and the Snapdragon X50 model, it makes complete sense to tie-up with Qualcomm. This way both companies will be able to build excitement around 5G at Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile-focused show of the year.

We don’t know much about OnePlus’ 5G smartphone yet, but we do know that it will cost more than the company’s previous-generation device. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already hinted that its 5G phone could be $200 and $300 more expensive than other OnePlus smartphones – and yes it won’t be the upcoming OnePlus 7.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian smartphone market saw highest ever shipments in 2018, Xiaomi on top: IDC
2 Samsung Galaxy 10+ Limited edition spotted on official website ahead of launch
3 Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted with Android 10, 2GB RAM and Snapdragon 625