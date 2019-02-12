OnePlus to show off a 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019

OnePlus has confirmed its plans to showcase a 5G smartphone prototype at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show next week. Those who will be attending a Barcelona tech trade will be able to look and feel a 5G-ready prototype device. OnePlus encourages attendees to experience a 5G smartphone prototype at a booth run by Qualcomm at MWC 2019.

“OnePlus, at Qualcomm’s booth (Hall 3 Stand 3E10), invites all to connect and communicate with our community over a 5G network. Attendees will also be able to experience the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype. Keep an eye out for the limited-edition Qualcomm x OnePlus pin badge, only available at the OnePlus stand,” OnePlus told XDA Developers in a statement.

OnePlus has signaled multiple times in the past that it will be one of the first companies to launch a 5G smartphone in the market. And the fact that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and the Snapdragon X50 model, it makes complete sense to tie-up with Qualcomm. This way both companies will be able to build excitement around 5G at Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile-focused show of the year.

We don’t know much about OnePlus’ 5G smartphone yet, but we do know that it will cost more than the company’s previous-generation device. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already hinted that its 5G phone could be $200 and $300 more expensive than other OnePlus smartphones – and yes it won’t be the upcoming OnePlus 7.