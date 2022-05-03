OnePlus to Samsung: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India (May 2022)

If you’re looking to buy a mid-range smartphone this summer, the number of options across brands, segments and a variety of internal specifications could leave you confused. To beat the clutter, and save you some time, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones to buy this month between the Rs 20,000 and Rs 25000 segment.

These phones come with the best specifications for the price as well as camera capabilities and other aspects. Note that while all these phones cost below Rs 25,000, you may be able to further lower the price of some of these phones during the upcoming sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

Iqoo Z6 Pro

The iQOO Z6 Pro is the newest phone on this list. Being one of iQOO’s Z-series phones, the device is performance-oriented and can be a great choice for gamers and others who want sheer power for editing photos, videos or pretty much anything else on the go.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 review: For performance seekers on a budget

The iQOO Z6 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display panel with HDR10+ certification and 90Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and up to 12GB RAM. The device also gets a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera. There is also a 4700mAh battery 66W fast charging and a USB Type C port.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

The Realme 9 Pro Plus’ main camera takes good pictures with great detail and vibrant colours. The phone also does a great job at night-time shots and the ultra-wide camera shots are also pretty nice. The device made it to our top 5 under Rs 25000 last year as well, and continues to be on the list this month.

Specifications include a 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users get a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera. Other features include a 4500mAh battery and 60w fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 may not be the most performance-oriented phone on this list or the one with the best cameras, but it offers a good mix of a clean software experience, useful features and a good display. There is also a competitive camera setup and fast charging,

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: Let me answer your questions

Specifications include a 6.43 inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.The phone also features a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera, along with a 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging,

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M52 is a solid option to consider if you want a good overall phone that is great at everything, and more importantly, a part of the Samsung ecosystem. The phone will also be a great choice for those who want to use the device for a long time as it gets four years of software updates.

Specifications include a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB RAM (although you’ll only get the 6GB variant under Rs 25,000) and 128GB storage. You also get a 64MP+12MP+5MP camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Stock Android)

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is the phone to go with under Rs 25000 if stock Android is what you want. If heavily customised Android skins are not for you, the clean interface of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion could be just the phone you need.

The phone sports a 6.7 inch OLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other specifications include a 108MP+12MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera. There is also a 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is also a good choice under 25,000 if you’re looking for a good camera-oriented device without spending too much. While the 8GB/256GB is priced at Rs 24,999, a lower storage variant with 6GB RAM can even be purchased for Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 108MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 and comes with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.