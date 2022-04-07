OnePlus to Samsung: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 (April 2022)

Mid-range smartphones–priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000–offer the perfect balance between price and performance for most people. Given the recent advancements in technology, a good mid-range phone will come with most of the useful features from flagships and that too at a price which likely won’t break your pocket. Here’s a list of the best phones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in April 2022. Note that the list is in no particular order.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 (Balanced experience)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers a good mix of a clean software experience, still packed with the most useful features, along with a good display, camera setup, performance and fast battery charging, making it a good all round device in this segment. The Nord CE 2 features a 6.43 inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also features a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera.

Other features include a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC support and a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is priced at Rs

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Compact design)

If you don’t like large, bulky phones, you might have noticed in recent years that your options for a more compact device are hard to come by. However, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a gorgeous phone and very compact in the hand.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G sports a 6.55 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and comes with up to 8GB RAM (although you will get only the 6GB variant under Rs 25,000) and 128GB storage.

The device comes with a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera on the back and 20MP camera on the front. There is also a 4,350mah battery, 33W fast charging, a side mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, and an IR blaster. The phone can currently be found at under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart.

Realme 9 Pro+ (Good Camera)

The Realme 9 Pro Plus’ main camera takes some really good photos with great detail and vibrant colours. The phone also does a great job at night-time shots and the ultra-wide camera shots are also pretty nice. If you take a lot of pictures across varying scenarios, this may be your best pick under Rs 25,000 right now.

The Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users get a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera.

It has a 4,500mAh battery along with 60W fast charging and USB power delivery 3.0. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Long-term security updates)

The Samsung Galaxy M52 may not be the absolute best phone on this list in terms of the specifications alone, but it does offer a solid overall package considering the phone offers multiple years of security updates. Samsung hasn’t been very clear on whether the phone will get two or three years of system updates, but you do have four years of security updates.

The Galaxy M52 5G also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset along with up to 8GB RAM (although you’ll only get the 6GB variant under Rs 25,000) and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with a 64MP+12MP+5MP camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera.

This is clubbed with a 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC support and a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The M52 5G is available for Rs 24,999.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Stock Android)

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is one the best stock Android phones you can get under Rs 25,000 right now. If you don’t like the heavy customised skins that come with most other devices these days and prefer a clean interface, the Edge 20 Fusion may be a good pick for you.

The phone comes with a 6.7 inch OLED panel with a 90 Hz along with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also packs a 108MP+12MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera. You also get a 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available at Rs 23,199 but you can also get the cheaper 6GB version at Rs 21,599.