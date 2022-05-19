OnePlus to Samsung: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (May 2022)

Phones priced under Rs 20,000 may not be the most powerful phones out there, but that doesn’t stop them from being good value-for-money devices. There are some good smartphones out there from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus that offer a good performance, a capable camera, fast charging and all-day battery.

Here are a list of the top five devices (in no particular order) that you can consider under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with OxygenOS and its clean software experience. (Express Photo) The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with OxygenOS and its clean software experience. (Express Photo)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the first OnePlus phone priced below Rs 20000. The device comes with a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display along with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

At this price, you will just get the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone also gets a 64MP main rear camera with two 2MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Lastly there is a 5,000mAH battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro/ Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro/Pro+ come with a 108MP primary camera. (Express Photo) The Redmi Note 11 Pro/Pro+ come with a 108MP primary camera. (Express Photo)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 695 powering this phone as well. Users also get a 108MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro and a 16MP front camera. Buyers also get the signature Xiaomi IR blaster on top to control devices and appliances at home. There is a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, USB PD and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Also watch out for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which starts at Rs 20,999 and may be priced lower during sales or with bank discounts.

Poco X4 Pro

The Poco X4 Pro comes with great design and good looks (Express Photo) The Poco X4 Pro comes with great design and good looks (Express Photo)

Another Snapdragon 695 device, the Poco X4 Pro is arguably the best looking phone in this list. Complete with a glass sandwich design and a signature Poco Yellow colour variant, the phone looks premium.

Buyers also get a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras and a 16MP front shooter. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, USB PD and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

The Realme 9 5G SE is one of the most affordable phones with the powerful Snapdragon 778G chip. (Express Photo) The Realme 9 5G SE is one of the most affordable phones with the powerful Snapdragon 778G chip. (Express Photo)

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is one of the most affordable Snapdragon 778G phones out there, and that is one of the most powerful chipsets that you will find in this segment.

The device also packs a 144Hz FHD+ IPS LCD display, a 48MP main camera with two 2MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Lastly, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is features the Exynos 1280 chipset. (Express Photo)

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a good option if you want to get into the Samsung ecosystem and use One UI. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz TFT LCD display and is powered by the Exynos 1280 5G chip. The device also has a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors, along with an 8MP front camera.

The phone has the largest battery in the segment with a 6,000mAh unit that supports 25W charging. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t pack a charger with the phone so you will have to purchase that separately.