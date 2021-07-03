OnePlus to now offer three major Android OS updates: Check list of phones

OnePlus has announced its new update policy for its smartphones. The company is extending software support for some of its flagship phones. The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will now get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

The devices like OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 will get three major Android OS and four years of security updates. As for the older mid-range premium phones from OnePlus, they will only get two major OS updates alongside three years of security patches.

“Flagship devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Software update plans for carrier versions will follow the requirements of our carrier partners,” OnePlus said in a blog post.

The devices that will be eligible for only two OS updates and 3 years of security updates include OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7. This list also includes OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord.

All the smartphones that fall OnePlus Nord N series will only get one major Android OS update and three years of security updates. These include OnePlus N200 5G,

OnePlus N100, and OnePlus N10 5G.

“OxygenOS remains the OS for global OnePlus users as always, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform. This will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12,” the company said.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also hinted at the unification of its OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase, which will happen with Android 12.