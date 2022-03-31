OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro tonight: Five stunning features

When we hear the word ‘flagship’ a smartphone with simply high-end features and specs come to mind. A top of the line processor, paired with a lot of RAM, a high megapixel count and a premium design is what most of us expect from a flagship smartphone from any brand. And that is pretty much it. But there is a brand that does not settle on bringing its consumers the basics of a flagship smartphone. While most premium smartphones get away by just offering high-end specs and numbers, OnePlus is a brand that pushes the flagship envelope even further. The brand is all set to launch its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro and with it, is once more redefining the term “flagship.” Here are five ways which it is doing so:

Distinct design

Design is one area where most smartphones have simply stopped innovating. A tall display on front, paired with a glass back topped with a camera unit on the left side is the basic blueprint of most smartphones in today’s day and age. With such similar design elements, it is basically impossible for a smartphone to stand out. But this is not a problem the OnePlus 10 Pro would face as the phone is anything but routine looking. Coming in two distinct colours, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a glass back. But this is not your run-of-the-mil glass back that is simply reflective or frosted. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s Volcanic Black back comes packed with micro-crystals giving it a look as if glittery grains of sand are boxed in the glass back. It is this texture that gives the phone a non-slippery grip and keeps it from picking up smudges and scratches.

But while this is quite an innovative approach to glass backs, the redefining aspect of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design has to be the ceramic camera unit on the back of the phone. Yes, the phone has two different textures on the back– glass and ceramic. The large, distinct squarish camera unit is actually the star of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design show, helping it stand out effortlessly. The unit is not only restricted to the back but flows to the side of the phone and blends into the metal chassis of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It comes with a stunning front as well, but it is this ceramic camera unit which single handedly takes the design game of the OnePlus 10 Pro several notches above the competition.

Stunning display

That distinct back is paired with an equally stunning display. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a tall 6.7 inch quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate which means no matter what you view on the display, it will look way more than pleasant. But these numbers can be matched by other smartphones too. OnePlus 10 Pro does not just bring numbers but takes the display game up a level by offering features like dual colour calibration. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first phone to come with this technology which ensures accurate and natural colours are delivered no matter how bright the display is. Another impressive feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display is that unlike most other smartphones where refresh rate is static or has to be changed manually, on the OnePlus 10 Pro it can actually go as low as 1 Hz and all the way up to 120 Hz depending on the type of content being viewed. This LTPO technology delivers a smooth scrolling experience when needed and saves battery when the task is not as power hungry.

Processor power punch with OxygenOS and Android 12

Be it devices from its flagship killer past or full blown flagship phones in its present, OnePlus has always believed in delivering top of the line processors with its high-end number series smartphones, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be no different. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets around – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 processor, paired with swift LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In the best OnePlus tradition, the phone will bring more than ample amount of RAM and storage, all of which means no matter what you throw at the device, it will simply move through even the most power hungry tasks with ease. The 5G support on the phone makes it future proof and OxygenOS running through the smartphone’s viens ensures smooth operations. Based on the latest Android 12, OnePlus’ OxygenOS is the perfect blend of stock Android experience and added features, blending utility with ease of use.

Second generation Hasselblad camera

When it comes to cameras in the premium smartphone segment, most brands believe that packing in a high megapixel count is enough to get their optical ball rolling. But if you are the never settling brand, having multiple sensors with high megapixel count does not sound quite as redefining. Last year, OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad and took smartphone photography to new heights. Continuing with the tradition, OnePlus is bringing a second generation Hasselblad camera for Mobile to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone also comes with the OnePlus Billion Color Solution which allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors. The result? Incredibly natural colours.

This technology is backed by powerful sensors. The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor. Apart from impressive numbers, these sensors have some really neat tricks and features up their sleeve. The ultrawide sensor is set to 110 degrees but can actually go all the way to 150 degrees, expanding your smartphone horizons. There is also a fisheye view option, providing you with a completely different perspective that you often do not see on smartphones. The cameras also bring the ability to shoot in full 10 bit color, with support for 12-bit RAW mode, giving you an option to edit your photos extensively, a very professional camera move. The phone also brings a Movie mode which allows the user to change settings like ISO, White Balance all while shooting a video.

Impressive battery life and SuperVOOC charging

OnePlus actually was the brand that made fast charging a hygiene feature of smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro follows the footsteps of its many predecessors and brings 80W SuperVOOC charging to the OnePlus 10 Pro, while also packing in a 80 W charging brick in the box. You also get support for 50 W wireless charging which is actually faster than regular charging speeds on many premium smartphones. The phone has a 5,000 mAH battery which can easily see you through a day of heavy usage without needing to be plugged in. but when you run out of charge on your OnePlus 10 Pro, it will get charged up in no time, thanks to SuperVOOC charging.

All of which makes the OnePlus 10 Pro a flagship like no other. It will be launching on March 31, 7: 30 pm IST and because this is a OnePlus event, everyone is invited. You can catch the phone being launched live online, and even watch a trailer of the launch event here. Be there to be a part of the new flagship era.