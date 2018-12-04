OnePlus will continue to focus on premium smartphone market in India: Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has claimed that the company had previously been considering a smartphone that would cater to the mid-range price segment. In an interview to PTI, Lau has confirmed that the company’s pivot would be around creating flagship phones.

OnePlus co-founder Lau was found making the comment when asked about addressing the market in the mid-range category, that consists of those phones priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. Stating that the choice could put the company in a dilemma, Lau said, “It is a temptation but we are not doing that. We have had a mission from the start of building a flagship phone with the best features, we will continue to focus there.”

The statement stands out further as OnePlus has been focused on pricing its phones at Rs 30,000 and above, despite a near-constant demand for mid-range phones in the Indian market. The company’s lone attempt at the same, OnePlus X, was launched three years ago at Rs 16,999, but performed below expectations. Confirming its commitment to creating premium flagships, Lau said that his company would be looking to perform well in the long run. Supporting this, he said, “That is what we have told the India team, they need to focus on being healthy and sustainable in the long-term.”

In the premium smartphone segment, marketing research agency IDC has recently reported that OnePlus held a 37 per cent share in the Indian market for Q3 2018. This outperforms majors like Apple and Samsung, who established a share 30 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. Having launched the OnePlus 6T in October, the Chinese firm is working on a 5G phone, a smart TV lineup, as well as the OnePlus 7, that is expected to debut in May. Recently, it was confirmed that OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will launch in India on December 12.