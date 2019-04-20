OnePlus to announce launch date for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro on April 23

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to launch on May 17, however, so far the company has not confirmed the official date. But the official release date may be confirmed very soon as the company’s CEO Pete Lau has said that he would announce the date for OnePlus’ next big launch next on April 23.

Advertising

Lau took to Twitter to reveal that the company’s next launch event announcement will be made on April 23, suggesting that OnePlus 7 launch date will be made official on this date. “Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement,” he wrote on Twitter.

OnePlus generally releases two smartphones every year, with its latest OnePlus 6T being introduced in late October 2018. However, it looks like there is a shift in the business strategy. Recent rumours have suggested that we will, in fact, going to see two new phones: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement 😁 — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 19, 2019

The OnePlus 7 will be a proper flagship smartphone, and we expect to get all the bells and whistles from it. The device is said to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, dual cameras on the back, in-display fingerprint scanner, at least 6GB RAM, at least 128GB of storage, 3,500mAh battery, and premium build quality. Expect the phone to match the price of OnePlus 6T, which costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant.

If OnePlus 7 will be pitched as an affordable premium smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the company’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already dropped a teaser for the OnePlus 7 Pro. “Fast and smoooth” is the tagline. We believe that the teaser hints at OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen. We don’t have many details, but the emphasis on the word “smooth” suggests the rumour of the 90Hz refresh rate could be accurate.

Advertising

Also read OnePlus 7 Pro to feature 90Hz display, 4,000mAh battery, stereo speakers

Recently, tipster Ishan Agarwal had tweeted some details about the OnePlus 7 Pro, including a Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. He also said the device would have a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, a triple camera setup, dual speakers, and USB 3.1 connectivity.