OnePlus testing Android Pie based HydrogenOS for OnePlus 3 and 3T in China

OnePlus is currently testing Android 9.0 Pie-based HydrogenOS in China for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The company is expected to soon start testing out the OxygenOS version for the mobiles too. As per the company, this will be the last official update both the smartphones will be receiving.

To recall, the OnePlus 3 and the 3T were both launched back in 2016 running Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Both the devices have since been receiving regular security and version updates.

The company had previously promised that it would be releasing Android 9.0 Pie update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones by the end of 2018 globally. However, it missed the deadline and reassured customers it is still working on the update and will soon be rolling it out.

OnePlus had also skipped the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T and announced that it will directly be making a jump to Android 9.0 Pie instead.

In related news, OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in May this year and might come with many new features like a pop-up camera, full-screen display and a triple camera setup on the back. According to a recent leak, the device will be made available in three gradient colour variants.

