OnePlus 3, 3T get OxygenOS 5.0.7 with Android’s November security patch

OnePlus via its official forum has announced that it is starting the rollout of OxygenOS 5.0.7 over-the-air (OTA) update to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update brings Android’s November security patch, support for OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones, bug fixes and improvements. The company is rolling out the update in a phased manner to avoid server congestion and ensure a smooth rollout.

Google released the November security patch for Android earlier this month. The patch comes with fixes for security issues in notifications and picture-in-picture mode.

The update also adds support for OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones to both the smartphones. These were launched with OnePlus 6T last month, which is the first OnePlus smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. They are priced at Rs 1,499.

To check if your device has received the update, you need to go to your device’s settings panel, then head to the system tab. In there you need to press system updates and then click check for updates.

If the update shows up you can simply click download and install the update. OnePlus has also added the update files to its official website, with which consumers can manually flash the update to their devices.

To recall, OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.6 OTA update to both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update brought general bug fixes and performance updates to the devices. Additionally, it added Android’s September security patch to the devices.