OnePlus starts rolling out Android Q Developer Preview 2 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has started providing the Android Q Developer Preview 2 for its latest smartphones – the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone maker has given the download links of the preview for both these devices on its official OnePlus Community forum.

The company has also warned its users that this developer preview is in an early stage of development and requires flashing of ROM, hence it is not recommended for users who have limited or no prior knowledge of software development or ROM flashing.

Those developers and users who already have the Android Q Developer Preview 1 do not require wiping their data for installing the Android Q Developer Preview 2. However, in case of those users who are trying it for the first time ever, they will need to flash their phone to install the update and before doing so, they must make a back up of their data.

This update is primarily meant for developers and is likely to carry many bugs. In a blog post, Global Product Operations Manager Manu J has informed about some of the known issues, which are reading mode and display mode not working, verification window that does not pop up in WIFI anonymous connection and low probability of having stability issues.

The post also provides a step by step guide on the installation of the Android Q Developer Preview 2 update. It also gives information on how to switch back to the stable version in case users have a change of heart. Under both circumstances, the device will be required to be flashed.

The blog also states that the battery level of the device in which the Android Q Developer Preview 2 update will be installed needs to over 30 per cent and must carry free storage space of at least 3GB.

The links for Android Q Developer Preview 2 has been provided for both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones in the blog.