OnePlus users complaining about auto-deletion of speed dial contacts

OnePlus owners are complaining of deleted speed dial contacts. As per OnePlus forums, the speed dial contacts are getting reset every morning, deleting all fed contacts automatically.

The issue was first spotted on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices but it is now affecting the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users as well. A user posted on the OnePlus forums that his speed dial is automatically resetting every day.

“The message shows no speed dial contact and it resets every day in the morning. I am currently on 9.0.0 update”, the user wrote. OnePlus has taken note of the issue and it is working on a fix. The company informed that the fix will roll out to users in the next update.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing for the launch of OnePlus 7 series smartphones on May 14, 2019. The two phones are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor with the Pro variant featuring HDR10+ display with an A+ rating from DisplayMate. According to a leak, the phone will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked to sport a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP camera clubbed with an 8MP camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

The phone is expected to have a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery on the phone has been reported to be 4,000mAh with support for 30W fast charging.