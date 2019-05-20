OnePlus signature pop-up store to experience OnePlus 7 Pro opens in Delhi

The long queues snaking around Select City Walk Mall in South Delhi we’re not a surprise. Delhi knew that OnePlus would unveil its signature experience pop-up store here on May 17. After all, the OnePlus Community members were getting a chance to experience and buy the company’s new OnePlus 7 Pro.

Advertising

The ‘OnePlus Experience Pop-Up’ event is a month-long event being held in the Select Citywalk mall in Saket. On the first day of the event, hundreds of people lined up to experience the new devices.

Walking through OnePlus’s signature experience pop-up store in Delhi is a stunning experience in itself. The store has a glass floor with OnePlus phones displayed underneath. The pop-up store stands out from the outside as well as it looks like it has been made of giant screens instead of walls. The screens give a glimpse of OnePlus 7 even before you walk into the store.

The inside of the store will surely delight any OnePlus fans given it has on showcase the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship, which they can experience and even buy. The inside decor of the store is in pristine white and large displays on the inside walls playing OnePlus 7 Pro videos surely attract attention.

Advertising

The store is one of its kind and an unprecedented move by a smartphone brand in India. But the star attraction had to be the new OnePlus 7 Pro flagship, launched just days ago. The phone comes with a pop-up front camera, 90Hz display, and triple rear cameras.

OnePlus will also host exclusive workshops for community members as well as other exciting events such as gaming leagues, content creation, and photography workshops over the course of the month. OnePlus also gave out exclusive goodies including OnePlus Type-C Bullets, Netflix and Amazon Vouchers, along with OnePlus back cases, OnePlus tote bags and OnePlus ‘Never Settle’ T-shirts at its pop-up event.

OnePlus pop-up stores have been a huge hit with its fans, who wait in queues to get their hands on the latest flagships. In addition to New Delhi, limited stock OnePlus pop-stores have been set-up in six other major cities across India – Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s latest flagship phone and it is priced starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 52,999, while there is the 12GB RAM option as well, which is priced at Rs 57,999 and comes with 256GB storage.

Also read | OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

Among its key features are a glass body design, 6.7-inch 2k Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, and a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera. It sports triple cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary camera, and a third 16MP camera. OnePlus 7 Pro can be bought in Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray, and Almond colour options.