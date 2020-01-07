OnePlus showcases Concept One phone that hides camera

OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020: Lau says this Electronic CMF ( colour, material, finish) is a new approach in industrial design. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020: Lau says this Electronic CMF ( colour, material, finish) is a new approach in industrial design. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

OnePlus, the company that is known for pushing the smartphone game, finally has a concept phone. And aptly it is called the OnePlus Concept One. The Concept One has one big trick up its sleeve: electrochromic glass that hides the cameras and reveals the lenses only when the camera app has been activated.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says it’s taken time for the company to bring the time taken for the transition of the colour-shifting glass to under one second — it take 0.7 seconds now. On the Boeing window, it takes a few seconds, but you can’t have that while dealing with a camera on a smartphone. Lau says this Electronic CMF ( colour, material, finish) is a new approach in industrial design.

For the OnePlus Concept One, the glass panels are just 0.1mm each, for a combined total of only 0.35mm. That’s as thin as a display glass protector film.

The company is also working on using the tinted glass to offer a filter while taking photos. This built-in polarising filter, the company says, will let users achieve sharper and finely detailed shots under strong light.

The Concept One will be the third OnePlus phone to sport the car-maker’s branding. The McLaren papaya orange which the concept phone gives in leather in the rear panel is a tribute to McLaren Racing’s history. The McLaren’s 720S Spider sports cars, in fact, already come with colour shifting glass tech on the roof.

The rest of the phone will have specs similar to the McLaren edition Released last year and come with 5G. So far there is no date on a launch as the company is still fine tuning the product.

