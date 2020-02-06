OnePlus Sets Sales Record, Tops Indian Premium Smartphone Segment in 2019

While OnePlus 7 emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in the year, the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro boosted the brand’s presence in the ultra-premium segment. While OnePlus 7 emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in the year, the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro boosted the brand’s presence in the ultra-premium segment.

OnePlus has emerged as India’s leading smartphone brand in the year 2019. In a year in which India’s premium smartphone segment grew by a massive 29 per cent to record all time high sales, OnePlus was the country’s leading smartphone brand in the segment right through the year – the first times the Never Settling brand has achieved this feat. Not just that, OnePlus also became the first premium smartphone brand to record more than 2 million shipments in a year in India. These figures were revealed by as Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service for 2019.

It was a remarkable year by any standards for OnePlus, which recorded a staggering 28 per cent year on year growth. And in doing so, it captured one third of the premium segment of the Indian smartphone market – in essence, one of three premium smartphones sold in India in 2019 was a OnePlus.

While OnePlus 7 emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in the year, the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro boosted the brand’s presence in the ultra-premium segment. In fact, the ultra-premium segment contributed one fourth to OnePlus’ overall portfolio, a massive increase from being just 2 per cent in 2018.

“OnePlus’ ongoing retail expansion in India can be attributed to the increased sales volumes. Its recent partnerships with renowned retail distributors, as well as successfully extending its unique premium brand experience to retail customers through OnePlus Experience Centers, have played a crucial role in its growth,” said Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research. He also said that the brand’s ability to drive product innovation consistently along with an effective pricing strategy had also been a predominant factor in its success. Another key factor for its popularity was its 5 million strong community in India alone (a big number for a premium tech brand), which resulted in very strong “word of mouth communication from existing users.”

“2019 has been a remarkable year for us at OnePlus,” said Pete Lau, the founder and CEO of OnePlus. “Every milestone we have achieved strengthened our pursuit for excellence in technology. With continuing our focus on building product innovation and community, we will remain dedicated towards creating burden-less and best-in-class user experience. This latest development is a testament that our approach is resonating well with our community in India. As we step into the new decade, we are excited to explore new tech innovations and re-define user experience for our community”.

2019 was a significant year also for the premium smartphone segment in India, which registered its highest ever recorded shipments, growing by an impressive 29 per cent. In fact, the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45,000) emerged as the fastest growing segment with 63 per cent YoY growth. Not surprisingly, OnePlus contributed incremental double-digit growth to its growth as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd