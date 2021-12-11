OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 support pages spotted, hint at imminent launch

The OnePlus RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 are expected to launch before the end of this month in India. Both the products have already launched in China and now, another development hints at an India launch being just around the corner.

Official support pages for both the OnePlus RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 were spotted online by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) via 91Mobiles. Support pages that are spotted on websites of the brands themselves often go live close to the launch of the products so they can be up and running by the time the first batch is shipped.

While OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of both the products in India, rumours suggest we could see both the new Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone and the new true wireless earbuds launch together on December 16. The fact that we are now spotting live support pages in leaks also suggests that both the phone and the Buds Z2 could launch next week.

OnePlus RT: Expected specifications

The OnePlus RT is expected to be a rebrand of the OnePlus 9RT and hence, could feature the same specifications. This means it could sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. For the camera, we could see a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP front camera is also expected. Other expected specifications include a 4,500mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Expected features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 too have already launched in China and hence, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There is ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support and three microphones on each bud.

The earbuds also feature IP55 certification, touch controls, a transparency mode and more. OnePlus also claims the earbuds will deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.