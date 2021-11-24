scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

OnePlus RT to launch soon in India? Here’s all we know so far

OnePlus RT: Here's everything we know about the OnePlus RT launching in India so far.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 24, 2021 12:14:39 pm
OnePlus RT, OnePlus RT India, OnePlus RT launch in IndiaThe OnePlus RT could simply be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT: Read more below. (File)

Earlier this month, we saw our first hint at the OnePlus 9RT finally making an appearance in the Indian smartphone market, albeit with a different name, the ‘OnePlus RT’. Now, another clue has hinted at the name change of the phone ahead of its expected launch in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted an advertisement on Google Search results that suggest that the OnePlus RT will launch soon and be available for sale on Amazon India. Check out the tweet below.

This is not the first report to state that the OnePlus 9RT is getting a name change ahead of its launch in India. Earlier this month, listings of the phone were spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with OnePlus RT branding. The existing OnePlus 9 series in India includes the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the affordable flagship OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus RT: Expected specifications

The OnePlus RT is expected to sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. OnePlus RT could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that also powers the OnePlus 9 Pro, and we could see up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

It could come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera along with a 16MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor for macro photography. There is also a 16MP front camera expected that could be housed in a top-left aligned punch-hole. Also expected is a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus RT is also likely to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement