OnePlus RT to launch soon in India? Here’s all we know so far

Earlier this month, we saw our first hint at the OnePlus 9RT finally making an appearance in the Indian smartphone market, albeit with a different name, the ‘OnePlus RT’. Now, another clue has hinted at the name change of the phone ahead of its expected launch in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted an advertisement on Google Search results that suggest that the OnePlus RT will launch soon and be available for sale on Amazon India. Check out the tweet below.

This is not the first report to state that the OnePlus 9RT is getting a name change ahead of its launch in India. Earlier this month, listings of the phone were spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with OnePlus RT branding. The existing OnePlus 9 series in India includes the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the affordable flagship OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus RT: Expected specifications

The OnePlus RT is expected to sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. OnePlus RT could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that also powers the OnePlus 9 Pro, and we could see up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It could come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera along with a 16MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor for macro photography. There is also a 16MP front camera expected that could be housed in a top-left aligned punch-hole. Also expected is a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus RT is also likely to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC.