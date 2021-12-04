OnePlus RT India price tipped ahead of launch: Everything we know

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus RT smartphone in India soon. Now the Indian pricing of the device has been tipped, as per a new report. There have been a lot of conflicting reports recently regarding the launch of the smartphone in India.

The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT which was launched in China, back in October. Additionally, the smartphone has also been spotted, as part of a new listing on the OnePlus Care app in India, by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), and first reported by 91Mobiles.

Additionally, the tipster also spotted an advertisement on Google Search results that suggests that the smartphone will launch in India soon and will be available for sale via Amazon India. This further suggests the rebranding of the device in India.

The Indian variant of the device is expected to pack specifications that are similar to its Chinese counterpart, which could include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, among others.

The smartphone is expected to launch in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as well as a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in the Chinese market at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs. 38,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is pretty close to the speculated India pricing of the device.

OnePlus RT: Indian Pricing (expected)

As per a report by The Mobile Indian, we now know more about the Indian pricing of the OnePlus RT. The report, citing a source, states that the OnePlus RT could be priced at Rs 39,999 in India for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model.

The report also cites another source to claim that OnePlus may launch this variant for Rs 37,999. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed anything at this point, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

To recall, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,800) for the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,100) for the 8GB+256GB model.

OnePlus RT: Specifications (expected)

The OnePlus RT could pack the same specifications as the OnePlus 9RT. This suggests that the OnePlus RT will come equipped with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will also likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone could pack a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

The phone may get a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery and support Warp Charge 65T fast charging.