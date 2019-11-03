OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS update based on Android 10 for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has started to upgrade the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T models to Android 10 as it starts the rollout of OxygenOS 10.0 for the two phones via the stable channel. As always, the update is incremental, meaning the new OxygenOS will be made available to a few devices at first followed by a wider rollout to assure there are no major bugs or issues.

The changelog of the OxygenOS 10.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T lists new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, full-screen gesture navigations, new customisation feature in the Settings app, enhanced privacy controls, and more. As per AndroidPolice, the update size for OnePlus 6T is 1802 MB.

OnePlus mentions that the staged rollout cannot be bypassed using VPN as the update has been pushed randomly to a small number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users irrespective of any regional preference. So, if you have not received the update yet, you will have to wait for a few days.

With the OxygenOS 10.0, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will be able to use full-screen navigation gesture that now has added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back and a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

OnePlus has added a new Game Space to the OnePlus 6/6T in the new OxygenOS update which brings all the games installed on the phone in one place for easier access and “better gaming experience”. There is a new Contextual Display for Ambient Display that allows info based on specific times, locations, and events. The feature is available in Settings > Display > Ambient Display > Contextual Display.

The OxygenOS 10.0 update for OnePlus 6/6T devices brings the ability to block spam messages by keywords. Users can go to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings. OnePlus mentions that the Hide Notch option is currently not available on this version. OnePlus could bring the notch settings in future OxygenOS updates based on Android 10.