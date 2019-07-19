OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates to fix camera issues

OnePlus is releasing the OxygenOS 9.5.10 update for its flagship device OnePlus 7 Pro after the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update for the device was halted due to a bug in the tap-to-wake feature. Alongside this hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is also releasing the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update for the OnePlus 7 a month after the device received the OxygenOs 9.5.6 update.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.10 (hotfix for 9.5.9) update

The OxygenOS 9.5.10 is literally the same OxygenOS 9.5.9 update but with a fix for the ‘tap-to-wake’ feature. The update brings Android security patch to June 2019, smoother visual effects, improved touch sensitivity, and more.

As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 9.5.10 update for OnePlus 7 Pro optimises the haptic feedback for the keyboard, sensitivity of automatic brightness, speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off, and auto-switch of display resolution. The update also increases sound enhancement for OnePLus Bullets Wireless 2, adds face unlock assistive lighting, and general bug fixes and improvements.

The update also brings improvements to the camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro that includes improved autofocus speed, advanced panorama photo-stitching, improved photo quality of 48MP shots in Pro mode, and improved performance of camera mode while switching from front to back.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.7

The OxygenOS 9.5.7 for the OnePlus 7 smartphone carries the same camera improvements the OxygenOS 9.5.10 brings for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Apart from that, this update promises optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness, optimised speed and accuracy of GPS while the screen is off, sound enhancement for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, as well as general bug fixes and improvements.

Notably, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 does not carry a new Android security patch as the previous update OxygenOS 9.5.6 brought the June security patch to the OnePlus 7. As always, both the updates are incremental in nature and will have a staged rollout. A limited number of users will receive it first and the broader rollout will follow in a few days after OnePlus makes sure there are no critical bugs.