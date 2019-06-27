OnePlus Open Beta 21/13 for OnePlus 6/6T released, brings screen recorder and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, respectively. The update brings a number of new features like screen recorder, improvements to the weather feature and more.

The updated files are available on the company’s official website and can be flashed manually on to smartphones. Users who already have their smartphones running a previous version Open Beta will get an OTA update notification for the beta update.

One of the key features that this new update brings to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is the ability to natively record the screen. This feature was first made available for the public to use with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Apart from the ability to record the screen natively, OnePlus brings a new feature of controlling the FPS (frames per second), while recording the screen, this feature isn’t yet available in any other OnePlus smartphone.

According to the changelog posted on the company’s official forum, the updates bring a number of general bug fixes and stability improvements. The weather feature has also been improved, with improvements to the scrolling experience for switching between pages, weather cards can now be rearranged or deleted by tapping or holding on them, optimised user experience while app permission to access GPS location is disabled.

With the update, the company has also made some other changes like better animation for switching between pages, improved experience with searching for contacts and optimised Quick Responses for declined calls.