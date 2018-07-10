OnePlus releases final OxygenOS open beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T

OnePlus announced that all their smartphones will be receiving Android security updates for a total of three years OnePlus announced that all their smartphones will be receiving Android security updates for a total of three years

OnePlus today released the final OxygenOS open beta for its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. Later this month, the company is slated to release the final stable build of the operating system over-the-air (OTA) for both the devices. The company has officially stated that this will be the last major operating system update that the smartphones will receive.

According to the release notes, the OxygenOS open beta brings improved search tags in App drawer, a “New Installs” category in the app drawer, improved app list for hidden space and toolbox, optimised switching between front and rear camera, and the capability to scrub through AAC audio file timelines.

Users currently on any previous beta ROMs will receive the latest beta update via OTA. However, users not running a beta ROM will be required to manually flash the ROM onto the handset. To do so, the users will have to wipe their smartphones clean of any data. When the stable build is out, users will then again have to manually flash it to their device.

In other news, OnePlus recently announced that all their smartphones will be receiving Android security patch updates for a total of three years from the date of launch including the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Though this might be the last major operating system update that both these devices receive, they will continue receiving regular Android security patch updates until November 2018.

