OnePlus releases Android 10 open beta for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro users

OnePlus has announced the Android 10 open beta for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 users. So far OnePlus has offered the developer beta, but the open beta should offer more stability in terms of performance. OnePlus’ announcement comes as Google made Android 10 or Android Q official for all Pixel phones. Details of the OnePlus Android 10 open beta update are posted on the company’s official forums.

In a blog post the company said they are rolling out the very first Open Beta build based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 phones. The announcement comes even as OnePlus is gearing up to upgrade the OnePlus 7 to the OnePlus 7T series. OnePlus says users who are on Android 10 developer preview 4 and developer preview 5 will get the OTA update later today.

OnePlus has noted that the known issues with the update application compatibility problems and a low probability of system lag and stability issues. Still Android 10 open beta brings a brand new user interface design, enhanced location permissions for privacy which is another crucial feature of the latest version of Android.

It also brings new customization feature in the Settings, which will let users choose the kind of icon shapes they want to be displayed in the Quick Settings menu.

Android 10 beta will also bring the new Full Screen Gestures. Google has made these standard across all phones on running version of Android. There will be a single button at the bottom for navigation. The new gestures bring features like inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back and a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

The Android 10 Open beta also adds a Game Space feature on OnePlus 7 phones. In this all the favourite games of a user are available in one place for easier access and better gaming experience.

The Android 10 beta adds a new Smart Display option on OnePlus 7 phones, where it will show intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events for the Ambient Display. Users will have to go to Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Smart Display to turn on this option.

The Message app will now able to block spam by keywords. Users will have to activate this by going to Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings.

How to get Android 10 open beta on your OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Just go to the OnePlus forums and download the ROM files from here. Make sure the battery level is above 30 per cent and there is a minimum of 3GB storage space available. OnePlus is also asking users to backup their data before installing the update.

First download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.

Next copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Next go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. The update was successful and your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro will be upgraded to Android 10.