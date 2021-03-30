OnePlus Red Cable Club users to get additional 5TB cloud storage with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Red Cable Care plan to be available for INR 499 on purchase on OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus, the premium global technology brand is now offering its Red Cable Club members an exciting upgrade offer for Red Cable Pro plans. Red Cable Club members can now avail a cloud storage of 1TB with Red Cable Life plan and 120GB with Red Cable Care plan, a huge increment from the 50GB cloud storage being offered earlier.

The new cloud storage benefits have been valid from 23rd March onwards, and all OnePlus Red Cable Club members can avail this benefit on their device settings. Additionally, OnePlus 9 Pro users who activate Red Cable Life plan by 30th April will earn an additional 5TB cloud storage capacity for one year, making it a total of 6TB massive cloud storage capacity.

Furthermore, members from all Red Cable Club membership tiers will have the valuable opportunity to purchase the all new OnePlus 9 Pro before the everyone else, via the Red Cable First Sale on oneplus official online sales channel on 31st March 2021.

On OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store app, the Red Cable First Sale begins tomorrow at 8 AM. Members can avail the following bank offer for the same:

∙ American Express Card holders would receive 10% cashback up to INR 5000 on select cards

Similarly, at OnePlus Experience Stores, the Red Cable First Sale would be live tomorrow, and members can avail the following additional benefits:

• Red Cable Care plan to be available for INR 499 (otherwise sold at INR 1499) on purchase on OnePlus 9 Pro

• First few buyers would also receive the newly launched OnePlus x Victorinox Swiss Army Knife Never Settle 2.0 Edition at select OnePlus experience stores in these cities – Hyderabad (OnePlus Nizam Palace, Himayat Nagar), New Delhi (Connaught Place), Bangalore (Brigade Road), Chennai (Pondy Bazar) and Pune (Jangali Maharaj Rd)

The Red Cable Club was first announced in December 2019 to bring together the community. Since its inception, this platform has witnessed a highly positive response from its five million-strong India community.

To know more about Red Cable Club membership benefits, users can visit https://www.oneplus.in/redcableclub