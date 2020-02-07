OnePlus records highest-ever annual smartphone shipments, now comes with new offers!

But that premium tag does not mean that OnePlus devices are niche or accessible to only a limited few. But that premium tag does not mean that OnePlus devices are niche or accessible to only a limited few.

It has been recognised as one of the fastest growing premium smartphone brands in the country. The latest report from Counterpoint has credited with OnePlus being the top player in the Indian premium smartphone market in 2019, outselling even the flagships of Apple and Samsung. In fact, 2019 saw OnePlus become the first ever premium smartphone brand to exceed shipments of 2 million units in a single year.

But that premium tag does not mean that OnePlus devices are niche or accessible to only a limited few. Far from it. One of the reasons for the brand’s success has been the fact that OnePlus devices often come with a number of special offers, enabling more consumers to purchase them.

Starting from February 6, those wanting to purchase OnePlus devices from Amazon will be able to avail of the following options:

They can get up to Rs 3,000 cash back on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. This option is valid till February 29.

Those wishing to exchange old devices for a new OnePlus can take advantage of the “Exchange Sweetener” which allows them to get an additional Rs 3,000 on the exchange.

That’s not the only “Exchange Sweetener” option on offer. From February 7 to February 16, users can also get up to Rs 5,000 additional discount on exchange.

What’s more, consumers can avail no cost EMI for up to twelve months on all OnePlus variants.

There are some terrific purchase options also for those who would rather make their purchase offline, from OnePlus’ General Trade and Modern Trader partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Sangeetha, Poorvika etc. The State Bank of India is offering cash back of upto Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions for the purchase of the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro, an offer which will be available till February 29. Those purchasing the OnePlus 7Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro from retail channels can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000. OnePlus 7 Pro purchasers can also get a gift voucher of Rs 3,990.

Finally, all those getting a OnePlus 7T Pro from the retail channel will get the OnePlus’ award winning Bullets Wireless 2 wireless Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 5,990 free with the handset. When you consider that many critics have hailed the Bullets Wireless 2 as perhaps the best in their segment (they not only deliver excellent sound quality but can also support OnePlus’ famous Warp Charge, giving you ten hours of listening time with just ten minutes of charging), that is one terrific deal.

All of which means India’s leading premium smartphone brand just got a whole lot more affordable in February, whether you purchase it online or through conventional retail. From cash back deals to exchange offers to bundled accessories to interest-free EMI, the options are all there. Better reasons have seldom been given to Never Settle with your current smartphone and go out and grab a OnePlus!

